Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes’ fate on GMA3: What You Need to Know may still be up in the air, but the couple’s romantic relationship seems to be in full swing (y) as their previous marriages are moving in the opposite direction. Robach’s estranged husband, Melrose Place graduate Andrew Shue, appeared without her in a family photo with his sons, just days after an ABC News employee was spotted spending the Christmas holidays with his co-host live. Holmes, for his part, has taken an important step in strengthening a new relationship, as he has reportedly filed for divorce from his wife of almost 13 years, Marilee Fibig. Let’s take a look at the latest developments of the GMA3 pair.

Amy Robach is missing from the family photo of Andrew Shue and sons

The Shu men seem to have united amid the controversy surrounding Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes. Andrew Shue’s son Nate shared a photo on Instagram, in which the actor and his three sons from a previous marriage — Nate, Aidan and Vyatt:

Nate Shue captioned the photo “Riders in the Storm,” and the family has certainly experienced its share of turmoil over the past few months. Although the news about Amy Robach’s relationship with T.J. Holmes became known only about a month ago, she and the Melrose Place actor reportedly broke up in August. It is not known exactly when the colleagues began a romantic relationship, which is one of the reasons why the couple was removed from GMA3 pending an ABC News investigation.

It is reported that before the alleged affair, Andrew Shu was close with T.J. Holmes and his future ex-wife, as the two couples had a double date, Amy Robach previously shared. The effect that this relationship—and the public’s attention to it—had on the Robach and Holmes families is one of the aspects that made the situation “sloppy,” according to CBS anchor Gayle King.

T.J. Holmes filed for divorce from Marilee Fibig

T.J. Meanwhile, Holmes has apparently taken steps to officially end his marriage to Marilee Fibig, as page six confirmed that the GMA3 host filed for divorce on December 28 in New York. He and Fibig, like Amy Robach and Andrew Shu, first got married in 2010, and broke up in August. After it became known about his relationship with Robach, other alleged affairs at work were revealed.

Insiders say T.J. Holmes was previously involved in a three-year affair with the former “Good Morning America” producer, and that Amy Robach may have known about the relationship and may even have served as a confidant. There have also been reports of a third romance between Holmes and another woman who no longer works at ABC.

It is unknown if and when the co-hosts will be able to return for the third hour of “Good Morning America,” but after initial reports that they were hiding while ABC News conducted its investigation, Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes resumed hanging out together in public. It seems that their fate on GMA3 will most likely not be revealed until the new year.

In the meantime, you can check your local listings to find out when the ABC weekday show airs in your area, and check out our TV premiere schedule for 2023 to find out which new and returning shows are coming soon.