Amy Duggar says there’s nothing shameful about Anna “divorcing Josh” amid Child Pornography Trial: “You didn’t ask for this”

Amy King (nee Duggar) wants Anna Duggar (nee Keller) to know that there is nothing shameful about divorcing her husband Josh Duggar amid a child pornography trial, so she wrote her an open letter.

“Anna, I’m sorry for you. No woman wants to be in your place,” 35—year-old Amy wrote on Instagram under a photo of her hugging 33-year-old Anna, on Tuesday, May 17. “You are faced with an impossible solution and you are surrounded by the wrong support. Since childhood, you were taught that marriage is forever, and you prayed that God would send you a partner. You have built a life and a family with him. You didn’t choose any of this, and neither did your children, of course.”

Amy noted in the message that “I won’t come after you with some tough love,” and assured her cousin that “it’s something that’s just in my heart, and I can’t help but express it.”

“I cried when I read the letter that your own father wrote in support of your husband this week,” said the star of “19 children and the bill.” “No wonder you’re struggling to figure out what to do to protect your children… obviously you’ve never had an example. It’s terrible, and I’m really sorry.”

The Arkansas native continued: “Someday your children will be old enough to understand what kind of guy their father really is. You can’t protect them from the truth forever! I say all this publicly so that when they grow up, they also know that their family members shouted from the rooftops that they were worth protecting all this time.”

The TLC personality then addressed the couple’s shared sense of motherhood, asking her cousin to “be the mother your kids need,” noting that she and her husband Dillon King are “more than willing to help.”

King ended the letter by saying that she knows that “it seems impossible to resist all this now, but as a mom, your instinct to protect your children should always be stronger than your fear,” reminding the South Florida native that “the only people you will be upset if you leave are those who are willing to sacrifice you and safety.” your children to protect Josh and his secrets.”

Anna and Josh, 33, married in 2008, they have seven children: Mackinzy (b. October 2009), Michael (June 2011), Marcus (June 2013), Meredith (July 2015), Mason (September 2017) and Mariella (November 2019) Madison Lilly (born October 2021).

While the Duggars acknowledged Josh’s behavior was wrong, several family members, including Anna, publicly supported him and attended the trial. In May 2022, a graduate of 17 Kids and Counting sent a letter to the judge praising her husband and asking him to sentence him to a minimum sentence of five years.

Amy, for her part, addressed her Instagram story on May 13, asking her followers: “Please pray that Josh Duggar is given a final sentence. 20+ years”. She also asked fans not to send her “graphic/sick details” of her cousin’s case, explaining that she wanted to “protect her mind and heart from hearing/reading such disgusting materials.”

On the same day, she continued to share her thoughts about the former reality TV star via Twitter, writing: “First of all, Josh is funny, charismatic, kind and all the things that my aunt listed in the letter,” before eventually diving into statements that he also has a disturbing side. “But there is also a sinister side. His side that gives you goosebumps. You can’t ignore what he did years ago and what he was caught looking at! Are they mistaken?”