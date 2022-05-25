Amy Duggar “hoped” that cousin Josh Duggar would get the maximum prison sentence before the hearing: “This is far from the end”

Amy Duggar wrote a letter to the judge asking Josh Duggar’s cousin to get the “maximum sentence” before the sentencing hearing.

“As far as I understand the federal lawsuit, my appeal to the judge would not have helped, because I was not asked to write [a letter] from his legal team. But I wrote what was in my head and heart nevertheless. It was so cathartic to get it all out of this, even if I couldn’t hand it to the judge,” the 35—year-old graduate of 19 Kids and Counting wrote via Instagram on Wednesday, May 25, just hours before Josh, 34. , was sentenced to just over 12 years in prison on charges of possession of child pornography. “I am grateful for his wisdom and hope for the maximum punishment that this court can offer.”

Adding that she suspects that “this will be the first of many verdicts” against Josh in his life, Amy continued: “Unfortunately, I really believe that this is far from the end. This is in no way equal to justice for his victims and the innocence stolen from them, but it is necessary that Josh finally pay for the sinful crimes he committed.”

Along with her post, Amy shared a video of herself reading a letter out loud in which she criticized her aunt Michelle Duggar and Josh’s wife, Anna Duggar, for pleading with the judge to commute his sentence. “I am not interested in providing false characterizations of Josh, as other members of my family have recklessly done,” she read, calling him a “monster” who, in her opinion, “will offend again.”

Amy continued, “Offering leniency, as requested by his legal team, would be a slap in the face to children [who] have already suffered before. … I was very upset that no one who decided to give a characterization of my cousin cared about the victims.”

The morning before Josh ‘s sentencing , Amy tweeted: “This is the day when the smug rude smile slowly disappears when he is locked up.”

Josh was arrested without bail on charges of possession of child pornography in April 2021. At the time, his lawyer protested his innocence during his arraignment, and he was released on bail a month later. The former used car salesman was convicted in December 2021 on two charges of receiving and possessing child pornography just a week after the trial began.

On Wednesday, Josh was sentenced to 151 months in prison for his crimes, which Arkansas judge Timothy L. Brooks called “the sickest of the sick.”

The country singer actively advocated for her cousin to receive a long prison sentence after his arrest. “Today is a hard day. It will be all this week. It will be next week too. Until justice is served,” Amy wrote in her Instagram story in November 2021, when his trial began. “Vengeance is mine, saith the Lord, I will repay thee. Please pray for the victims and for the truth to be revealed. Pray that the judge will pass the final verdict.”

Earlier this month, she shared an open letter to Anna urging her to divorce Josh in light of his misdeeds. “You didn’t choose any of this, and neither did your children, of course. … If no one in your life says this, I need you to understand that there is nothing shameful about divorcing Josh,” Amy wrote on Instagram on May 17. “Someday your children will be old enough to understand what kind of guy their father really is. You can’t protect them from the truth forever! I say all this publicly so that when they grow up, they also know that their family members shouted from the rooftops that they were worth protecting all this time.”

The Marriage Bootcamp star continued: “Josh chose how history will remember him. By staying and supporting him, you allow him to choose it for you. …The only people you will upset by leaving are those who are willing to sacrifice you and the safety of your children to protect Josh and his secrets.”