Amy Duggar calls family “nonsense” ahead of sentencing of cousin Josh Duggar for child porn: he will “make you crawl on your skin”

Amy King (nee Duggar) She has long spoken out against many of her cousins in the Duggar family — but never more than before the sentencing of Josh Duggar for child pornography.

“I’m sick of the news lately. I have so much to say before sentencing, and I’m not afraid anymore,” the 35—year-old singer tweeted on Thursday, May 13, referring to recent letters from Josh’s mother, Michelle Duggar, and his wife Anna Duggar. I wrote to the judge praising him and begging for a commutation of his prison sentence during his upcoming court appearance on May 25. (A 34-year-old disgraced father of seven who was found guilty on charges of receiving and possessing child pornography in December 20 years in prison)

Amy, on the other hand, wrote in her Instagram story on Thursday: “Please pray that Josh Duggar is given a final sentence. 20+ years”. She also asked fans not to send her “graphic/painful details” of her cousin’s case, explaining that she must “protect her mind and heart from hearing/reading such disgusting materials.”

On Twitter , she started: “First of all, Josh is funny, charismatic, kind and all the things that my aunt listed in the letter,” before immediately diving into claims that her cousin also has a deeply disturbing side. “But there is also a sinister side. His side that gives you goosebumps. You can’t ignore what he did years ago and what he was caught looking at! Are they mistaken?”

Josh was arrested in April 2021 “for receiving and possessing materials depicting sexual abuse of children… some of which depict sexual abuse of children under the age of 12,” the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Arkansas said in a press release. at the time, noting that the 19 Kids and Counting alum allegedly downloaded illegal material in May 2019.

In her letter to the judge dated May 11, obtained by the Daily Mail, 55-year-old Michelle describes her eldest child as “sympathetic to others” with a “tender heart” who should “reunite with his wife and family in a timely manner.” For her part, 33-year-old Anna, who gave birth to the couple’s seventh child in November 2021, said her 14—year-old husband is “the kindest person I know,” calling him a “loving, supportive and caring father” to his children. . Despite his beliefs (and his confession of cheating on her in August 2015), Anna says that she and Josh are still “happily married.”

In June 2015, Michelle and Jim Bob Duggar admitted that Josh had previously molested four of his younger sisters, including Jessa Seewald (nee Duggar) and Jill Dillard (nee Duggar), both of whom publicly spoke about the abuse they had suffered from their older brother. (He also molested the babysitter, as his parents told Fox News in 2015.) Josh himself confessed to his previous “offense” at the time.

Jim Bob, 56, and Michelle, who are sincerely religious, subsequently sent him to live with a Christian family friend, although he later returned to his family’s home in Arkansas, where his sisters still lived.

“We watched him like all the time, I took him to work with me. We just poured our life into it,” the politician told Fox News in June 2015. “After that, nothing like this happened in the girls’ bedrooms anymore.”