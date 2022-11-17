Amy Adams Recalls The Very Moment When She Realized That Enchanted Connects With Disney Fans

15 years ago, Amy Adams became a Disney princess live on “Charmed,” and it was a real hit. When the actress returns to Giselle in “Disappointed”, which is part of the latest Disney+ releases that will be released this weekend, the actress recalls the moment when her fragile and singing and dancing fairy-tale character was introduced to the audience.

CinemaBlend attended the virtual press conference “Disappointed”, Amy Adams was asked to recall early memories of the original 2007 film, which remain with her to this day. Here’s what she shared:

I remember being very scared when I first watched it in front of an audience. I was in London, and the first part of the film was very quiet when people started to understand what they were seeing. And then I remember after “Happy Working Song” there was a shift in energy when the audience sort of started going on a journey with us. And it was a really overwhelming feeling for me. It made me realize that they understand what we’re doing and that they kind of understand Giselle’s purity. And it was really a wonderful moment. Now, I remember that. And it was a special moment for me. Yes, it was also at the very beginning of my career. So this movie means so much to me in so many ways. So I’m just grateful for the opportunity to come back and revisit Giselle at this point in my life.

The original film was released during the Thanksgiving holiday of 2007 and became the first No. 1 weekend and grossed $340.5 million worldwide. The film also received critical acclaim and adoration from Disney fans. The premiere of “Disappointed” will take place in streaming mode exclusively for those who have a Disney+ subscription.

“Disappointed” follows Giselle and Robert more than a decade after the events of the first film. The couple is married, they have a child of their own, and Robert’s daughter is a teenager. When they decide to move to a pawnshop in the suburbs, a new tension arises in the family, because of which Giselle wants a fabulous life. With the help of real magic listening to her desire, she changes the whole appearance of her new city, including becoming Morgan’s evil stepmother, as the trailer for “Disappointed” teases.

During the press conference, Amy Adams also talked about what it was like to play her role in Charmed again all these years later, saying:

I feel like Giselle has never left me. Adam will say this, we were at a meeting with Disney and I just went back to her and started talking about where I thought she was and I just realized it was the right time. It was as if she was there, ready to go outside.

In addition to Amy Adams, we are also reuniting with Patrick Dempsey, James Marsden and Idina Menzel, as well as with a bunch of new “Disappointed” actors, such as Maya Rudolph as the villain, the new Gabriella Baldacchino as Morgan the teenager and others. Just as Enchanted has squeezed in a lot of references to Disney, so Disenchanted unfolds a new story about these beloved characters.

You can see the return of Amy Adams as Giselle when “Disappointed” appears on Disney+ on Friday, November 18.