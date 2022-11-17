Amy Adams from “Man of Steel” reacted to the return of Henry Cavill as Superman and shared her thoughts about playing Lois again

Will Amy Adam join Henry Cavill in a return to the DCEU?

The DC movie universe began with Zack Snyder’s “Man of Steel,” with Henry Cavill and Amy Adams at the forefront of the story. The two actors will collaborate in the films “Batman v Superman” and “Justice League”, but (before “Black Adam”) both were noticeably absent from the shared universe. Recently, Variety magazine asked her about the return of her co-star in the role of the Last Son of Krypton, and she replied:

I’m in awe of him. He’s such an amazing Superman, so I’m in awe of him.

Obviously, there is a lot of love between Henry Cavill and Amy Adams, thanks to the fact that they played Superman and Lois Lane against each other for years. They needed to bring an epic love story to life, and it seems that the actress was glad that he finally returned to his signature role. But the question is, who else will come back with him?

Amy Adams’ comment to Variety came after the premiere of her new Disney+ sequel, “Disappointed.” Eventually the conversation turned to the DCEU, which actors like Adams are undoubtedly already used to. While the specific plans for Henry Cavill’s next Superman movie currently remain a mystery to the public, there seems to be general excitement. And his partner is no exception in this regard.

But then the big question arises: will Amy Adams return to the role of Lois Lane along with Henry Cavill? She spoke honestly about this prospect in the same interview, saying that there are currently no plans. She said:

They didn’t tell me about it. If it’s me, fine. If it’s someone else, then the role of Lois has been played by a lot of wonderful actresses in the past. So I will support whatever direction they go in.

What a cool thing to do. While Amy Adams is no doubt connected to the role she played in Zack Snyder’s DC trilogy, she doesn’t fully take responsibility for it. Namely because so many people have portrayed Lois over the years. It would seem that she would understand if someone else got the role, although it’s hard to imagine anyone else taking on the role of Henry Cavill.

Henry Cavill appeared very briefly during a scene in the middle credits of “Black Adam”, but it definitely infuriated the Internet. When Rock’s character talks to Amanda Waller about how no one on Earth can stop him, suddenly a Sandy Loam appears. It is expected that next time he will have the main role, but it is unclear whether it will be a sequel to “Man of Steel” or a completely different project.

“Black Adam” is still in theaters (although it was dethroned from the No. 1 box office spot), and you can watch “Disappointment” on Disney+ on November 18. In the meantime, check out the movie’s release dates in 2022 to plan your next movie. Just don’t expect to see any DC titles since Shazam 2 has been pushed back to 2023.