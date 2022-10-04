Amsterdam reviews have appeared, and critics are divided over David O. Russell’s star-studded film

With a big name like David O. Russell at the helm and a ridiculous cast including John David Washington, Christian Bale and Margot Robbie among many others, it’s impossible not to be intrigued by Amsterdam. The details of the detective/comedy/thriller (Russell’s first film since 2015) were kept secret for a while. But since this movie has become one of the biggest releases this fall, critics have had the opportunity to review it and give us a better idea of what to expect.

What we know about Amsterdam is that the story revolves around three main characters — a doctor, a nurse and a lawyer — who become suspects in the murder of US Senator Bill Meakins. The supporting cast includes the likes of Chris Rock (from whom Christian Bale had to stay away on set), Robert De Niro, Zoe Saldanha, Mike Myers, Timothy Olyphant, Taylor Swift, Rami Malek, and this list can really go on and on. on. So let’s see what the critics are saying, starting with CinemaBlend’s review of Amsterdam, in which our own Eric Eisenberg rates the film 3 stars out of 5. He says it’s a fun cinematic experience, even if it’s walking a tightrope:

Witty buffoonery is the cornerstone of a mad adventure, and that voice is relentless even as the film moves towards one of the most important themes in modern history. If this is not your thing, you will immediately get out of it, but those who get on board will find an entertaining, albeit overcooked mystery, which is enhanced by what at the moment seems to be an endless ensemble of talented actors who enter the picture with each new development of the plot.

Travis Hopson of Punch Drunk Critics also rates Amsterdam 3 out of 5 stars, calling it “confusing but enjoyable.” This review says that David O. Russell takes an already complex plot and fills it with memories and an onslaught of often meaningless characters, but ultimately tells a hopeful story worth watching. The critic says:

Amsterdam can be considered Russell’s most ambitious film, but also the most confusing and, ultimately, the most hopeful. For this last reason alone, it’s a more watchable movie than the monotonous things he’s done before. But Russell also finds reasons to rely on the power of true friendship and patriotism to win the day evil comes. Getting there may require a roundabout, somewhat non-directional path, but it’s a lesson worth learning at a time like this.

Tessa Smith of Mama’s Geeky agrees that this story has potential, but argues that even the cast of A+ can’t save it. This critic also calls the plot “confusing” and says that the film can’t figure out what genre it wants to be in, rating the film 1 out of 5:

Amsterdam never fully devotes itself to any of these genres [true crime, drama, comedy, social impact, military, historical, thriller] and does not give them the time they deserve to complete their part of the story. This is the case when too many elements are added to too long a movie, and it’s a shame because the premise is intriguing. The actors have no idea what to do with what they are given, and they all seem to have chosen a different Amsterdam genre to hold on to. Because of this, almost none of them even feel like they are in the same movie.

Jeff Ewing of SlashFilm agrees with the above assessment, giving the film 4 points out of 10. This review also claims that the cast, while excellent in every way, cannot save Amsterdam from its “tonal chaos”, saying:

Even for a talented cast like this, it’s definitely hard to salvage a narrative that can’t define what kind of movie it’s trying to be. If you don’t know the goal, how can your productivity achieve it? While the performers are experienced and experienced, there are no bad actors among them, the influence of their talents is muted in a film whose tone fluctuates so much that it confuses almost every aspect of the project.

Jan Freer of Empire rates Amsterdam 2 stars out of 5, saying that the director wants to celebrate love, humanity and kindness, but the film needs more sophistication to succeed:

Amsterdam suffers from an excess of plot details, and there is not enough energy to carry you through them. He has cute main roles, and the skill is on top, but the result, given all the talent involved, is a tonally unpleasant disappointment — a noisy game that cannot be noisy.

There definitely seems to be a lot going on in this movie, but critics don’t seem to agree on how successfully the final product overcomes its flaws. If you want to watch this movie, “Amsterdam” will be available in theaters from Friday, October 7. Find out what else is coming to theaters soon with our 2022 movie release schedule, and look into next year by taking a look at movies coming out in 2023.