Twitch star Amouranth accidentally made a piquant typo in her job announcement in search of chat moderators, creating a hilarious confusion that definitely did not go unnoticed by fans.

Amouranth is one of the most famous streamers on Twitch and one of the most popular female streamers on the platform as a whole.

With more than 6 million subscribers on the streaming site, Amouranth has amassed a fairly large audience, so it goes without saying that she needs a little help to monitor comments in her chat on a regular basis.

Like many broadcasters, Amouranth has moderators who review her chat for offensive comments and resolve the situation if necessary. These actions can range from direct bans to timeouts and much more.

Amouranth’s piquant typo in the job list went viral

on January 3, Amouranth posted an announcement on Twitter about finding moderators for her chat… but one of the advantages seemed too unusual to go unnoticed.

“LOOKING FOR NEW MODS FOR TWITCH!” she wrote. “If you are modifying other major streamers and you have recommendations or you want to join the team, write to me in Direct or answer here! ALSO EXCITING OPPORTUNITIES TO HELP MY NEW SHOW (some positions will be mortgaged or turned into paid ones!!)”

Yes, you read that right — Amouranth accidentally stated that her mods would be paid for their efforts to clean up her chat. Fortunately, it seems she noticed her mistake and quickly clarified the situation in a subsequent tweet.

“PAID FOR, not supposed to,” she added.

Commentators were quick to take the situation in: some claimed they were confused by the privileges, while others jokingly “withdrew” their statements after she sorted out the mess.

“What do they call it? A Freudian slip?” one user joked.

“Damn, I thought I was going to get paid for lying down, stretching out and reading the Kama Sutra! Damn!” said another.

At the moment, it looks like the mods will get the usual benefits of any job — apart from the fact that a major streamer will become an employer for their resume.

This hilarious mix-up follows another funny moment for Amurant after she delivered a shocking verdict for playing “smash or pass” with another broadcaster.