Amouranth buys a gas station with a car wash for more than $8 million

Content creator Amouranth is one of the most popular streamers on Twitch. In fact, the latest data showed that Amouranth is currently the most popular female Twitch streamer of 2022, and this is not even close, since she has been viewed millions of hours more than her competitors. Amurant used her popularity on Twitch to pursue other entertainment projects, using her incredible fortune to invest a lot of money.

Amurant spoke candidly about her investments, logging into her personal Twitter account to share details about her latest deals with her fans. On her personal Twitter account, Amurant talked about the large stock purchases she made, as well as when she invested in companies, for example, about the time when she devoted a seven-figure sum to a plastic ball manufacturing company. More than once, Amurant bought and invested money in gas stations, and now she has done it again.

Amouranth’s latest investment was another 7-Eleven gas station, and this one has a car wash. According to Amurant, she bought a car wash for a whopping $8.3 million. At the moment, some fans may have lost track of all the real estate that Amurant has acquired over the past couple of years, and it looks like it will be even harder to keep everything in order in the future.

In a subsequent tweet, Amurant stated that she would invest more in real estate, although she may be going beyond gas stations. She also plans to invest more money in her company Real Work, which provides assistance to content creators so that they can focus their efforts on creating their own content. According to the tweet, this could eventually lead to Amouranth buying the building where Real Work is located.

Amurant seems to be building a real estate empire with her purchases and investments at gas stations, and it will definitely be interesting to see what her next move will be. Some fans may be concerned that Amurant’s business dealings may distract her from streaming on Twitch, but in the past she has said she will retire only when she stops earning from it or if her passive income starts to exceed the money she earns from content. creativity. Given how popular she is on Twitch right now, it’s unlikely that Amurant will retire in the near future.

What’s particularly impressive is that amid all this, she continues to stream regularly on Twitch, showing no signs of slowing down anytime soon. Amouranth has earned a reputation as one of the most hardworking streamers and creators of Twitch content, and it is obvious that the work pays off with a vengeance.