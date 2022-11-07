Amouranth blasts “haters” claiming she’s losing money after husband controversy

Twitch star Kaitlyn “Amouranth” Siragusa has returned to streaming after recently revealing she broke up with her “abusive” husband and how she criticized haters for claiming she was losing money.

Amouranth is one of the largest Twitch streamers on the platform, and she used her income to invest in many different projects, including several gas stations, various promotions and many other businesses.

While the streamer’s October was terrible when her husband took control of her accounts and threatened to leave her with just $1 million, things are going better when Amurant regains control and returns to Twitch.

Amid the chaos, some viewers attacked Amouranth, claiming she was losing money because of the ordeal, but the hot tub streamer responded by blasting her “haters” in the process.

A lot of people are taunting me, saying, "Laughs, your stock has fallen." If my platforms and business interests were combined into a single organization, the monthly monthly cash flow (after taxes) would be a seven-figure cash flow (after taxes), persisting despite interest rates or economic background.

Amouranth responds to statements that he is losing money on investments

“If my platforms and business interests were combined into a single organization, monthly monthly cash flow (after taxes) it would be seven figures, despite interest rates or the economic background,” she explained.

According to the streamer, her haters do not understand what they are talking about when discussing her investments.

“Haters will imply that a sharp decline in asset prices while I am a net buyer is BAD?! I laugh, I say, the LESS the BETTER,” she retorted.

My relative purchasing power for investments has doubled in just a few months. If you are trying to buy as much as possible or something else, why do you want the price to be higher? So some conceited figure in a broker’s statement looks more exalted?

Siragusa went on to say that her purchasing power has “doubled” in recent months, stating further, “If you’re trying to buy as much as possible or something else, why would you want the price to be higher? So some conceited figure in the broker’s report looks more exalted?”

It is clear that Amouranth is still very confident in her investments and the future of her brand, and despite all the chaos in her life lately, she is not worried about anyone hoping for her downfall.