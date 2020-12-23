Among Us’s players reach 500 million

Played by almost 500 million people in November, Among Us reached the highest monthly number of players for a mobile game. This performance of Among Us has surpassed games such as Pokemon Go and Cnady Crush Saga.

The fact that Among Us’s maker InnerSloth has only four employees makes this success a little more meaningful. With a rough calculation per person working in the company, there are 125 million players. Having stopped working on the sequel due to the popularity of the game, InnerSloth has channeled all its energy into improving the current option.

The fact that Among Us reaches 500 million players is important in terms of showing how large audiences can be reached with a free mobile game. Only three percent of gamers play the game on PC, according to data from Nielsen SuperData.

At this point, it should be noted that the PC version of Among Us is sold for $ 5. However, the size of the audience that mobile games can reach is also understood more clearly. Among Us aims to keep this impact with new content to be added early next year.



