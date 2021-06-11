Among Us Will Receive Update With ‘Hide & Seek’ Mode

Among Us: InnerSloth announced during the Summer Game Fest the new update of Among Us, which will bring several new features for the multiplayer game that dominated the world in 2020.

The update in question will bring new roles, in addition to imposter and crew, new colors and cosmetics, new achievements and a new mode called “hide & seek”. In addition, the company stated that the fifth title map is under development.

Among Us update: – new mode 'hide & seek'

– new roles

– new colors and cosmetics

– achievements

