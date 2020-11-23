Among Us will be translated into Brazilian Portuguese

Good news for the Brazilian community that has fun in Among Us. In a message published in the official profile for the game on Twitter, it was announced that the title will gain support in our language (PT-BR).

“Secondary languages … Here is the list of tasks for us: English, French, Italian, German, European and Latin American Spanish, Dutch, Russian, Brazilian and European Portuguese, Japanese, Korean and Filipino. More languages will be added in the future, but that is our focus now ”, says the message.

Did you like the news? Leave your opinion in the space below for comments.



