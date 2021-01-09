Among Us was the most downloaded mobile game of 2020

2020 was a great year for entertainment apps and platforms. In addition to streaming apps , social networks, instant messaging and video conferencing, mobile games also had an important rise.

The favorite among users over the past year was Among Us , which, with 264 million downloads worldwide, tops the list compiled by the Apptopia analytics site .

With this figure, Among Us managed to surpass other popular titles, such as Garena Free Fire (218 million downloads), PUBG (175 million) and Roblox (158 million).

Although it was released in 2018, Among Us reached popularity until 2020, when it managed to be among the favorites of the players. It is a deduction title, with a multiplayer format and that is played online. The spacecraft crew members work together to complete tasks and get rid of impostors.

Created by indie developer InnerSloth (made up of just four people), it earned Best Multiplayer and Best Mobile Game titles at the 2020 Game Awards.

In addition to the mobile app, it is also available for Nintendo Switch and PC, and thanks to its success, a release is planned for Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X.

To continue the popularity of the game, InnerSloth decided to cancel its sequel; Its purpose was to focus its efforts on improving the original title, to which all the new features planned for the continuation will arrive. At the moment, a new map, new animations, and new tasks to perform have been added, in order to keep up with the public’s taste.