Among Us was the most downloaded mobile game of 2020

A study released by the Apptopia website revealed which were the most downloaded mobile games of the past year, and the winner of that list was Among Us.
According to the data, the game had about 264 million downloads in 2020 taking into account all regions of the globe. Second place was Subway Surfers, with 227 million downloads, closely followed by Free Fire, with 218 million downloads.
Check out the top 10 most downloaded games for mobile below:
Among Us – 264 million downloads
Subway Surfers – 227 million downloads
Garena Free Fire – 218 million downloads
PUBG – 175 million downloads
Gardenscapes – 171 million downloads
Roblox – 158 million downloads
Hunter Assassin – 155 million downloads
Tiles Hop – 151 million downloads
Join Clash – 149 million downloads
Brain Test – 138 million downloads