Among Us was the most downloaded mobile game of 2020

A study released by the Apptopia website revealed which were the most downloaded mobile games of the past year, and the winner of that list was Among Us.

According to the data, the game had about 264 million downloads in 2020 taking into account all regions of the globe. Second place was Subway Surfers, with 227 million downloads, closely followed by Free Fire, with 218 million downloads.

Check out the top 10 most downloaded games for mobile below:

Among Us – 264 million downloads

Subway Surfers – 227 million downloads

Garena Free Fire – 218 million downloads

PUBG – 175 million downloads

Gardenscapes – 171 million downloads

Roblox – 158 million downloads

Hunter Assassin – 155 million downloads

Tiles Hop – 151 million downloads

Join Clash – 149 million downloads

Brain Test – 138 million downloads