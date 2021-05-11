Among Us Updates With Twitch and Discord Integration on Mobile; Patch Notes

Among Us: The Innersloth title is available on PC, mobile devices and Switch, but will also be released on other consoles throughout the year 2021.Among Us, one of the great surprises in the contemporary video game world, continues to add functionalities. The independent studio Innersloth has announced that, updated through, the video game now integrates platforms such as Twitch and Discord on mobile. “The most recent update (Version 05/10/2021) is focused on mobile integrations and bug fixes”, they publish on the official website.

From this very moment, players will have the opportunity to start streaming with Twitch directly from their mobile device. In addition, it is also possible to link the Discord account to the application on mobile terminals, as well as share a room invitation code by simply pressing the Discord button near the private / public button in the lobby of the room. Both mobile phones and PCs will allow easy access to a room when they are invited. From a computer, it is also possible to invite via Discord and accept an invitation.

You will need to have a full account to be able to use the buttons that allow you to link and interact through Twitch and Discord. If you are logged in from “a full account” you will have the possibility to change the chat in the configuration menu or your name.

All patch notes

Crew member sprites appearing with pink polygons on Android devices should be fixed. If you still have problems, please email [email protected] (.) Com and add the device you are using. Make sure you have updated to version 2021.5.10 (you can see your version when you start the game, in the upper right).

Skins that did not appear in the Airship bundle should be present now

Text referring to the region does not continually display North America on the main screen.

IOS users no longer need to log in every time the app starts

Among Us is available on Android, iOS, Switch and PC, but in 2021 it will be released on the rest of the consoles.