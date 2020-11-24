Among us! updated to add minor improvements

InnerSloth is preparing a future patch in which new features and a completely new map will be implemented. The hit of the year has a name and it’s not even a 2020 video game.

It’s Among Us !, a title developed by the independent studio InnerSloth, which has succeeded by surprise. The developers have reacted by canceling the sequel and concentrating all their efforts on updating the original product. Through their website, the developers have released the content of the new patch, now available to all players. It is content that is limited to correcting some errors and improving the balance of the product, although great news is planned in the future.

From now on, tampering with communications will hide the task arrows, while the red communications light now responds immediately to the correct position. For bug fixes, the patch notes specify the following:

Fixed flickering of security cameras.

Polus admin table has been fixed, which was inaccurate.

Fixed Polus panels that can be reached through walls.

Fixed the Polus Temperature minigame on iOS.

Fixed exploit to solo finish reactor / seismic task.

Fixed an exploit in the engine task.

One of the nominees for The Game Awards

The Game Awards 2020 will be held on December 10 at a gala in which Among Us! is present as one of the video games nominated in the category of Best Mobile Game. It will be in this scenario when InnerSloth presents the new map, although it already advanced it by sharing a screenshot on social networks.

Among Us !, available as free-to-play on Android and iOS devices, it can be purchased for 3.99 euros on PC. Future novelties include adding new languages ​​to the game (Spanish, German, Italian, French, etc.), as well as an integrated reporting system.



