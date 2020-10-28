Among Us: The new map will be bigger than the ones

Among Us’s future map should be even larger than those already available in-game, which will promise more intense games.

We have known for a few weeks now that a new card will be implemented in Among Us shortly. We don’t have any information about it at this time, other than that it will pay tribute to Henry Stickmin Collection, a license published by Innersloth, which is the studio in charge of developing Among Us.

Nevertheless, “Puff”, the co-founder of the studio and one of the creators of the game gave some clues about this card, the fourth, which he says will normally be “bigger than Polus”, which is currently. the largest in the game.

Map 4 is looking to be bigger than Polus. — Puff (@PuffballsUnited) October 26, 2020

However, it will take a few weeks before you can discover it, even if Innersloth could start teasing it quite quickly. It is also not impossible that the developers will make it available for a while on the beta version of Among Us, before implementing it in-game, in order to limit the problems during its final launch. We will be sure to let you know as soon as more information is given.

As a reminder, Among Us is available on PC through Steam and compatible iOS and Android devices. For more original parts, we have concocted an article which includes some variations.

