Among Us: The Mandalorian recreates its looks in game

Bringing together two of the greatest hits of 2020, an artist used the series The Mandalorian as inspiration to create skins in Among Us, the award-winning indie game of The Game Awards 2020.

The visuals were published on Reddit by the user XxHimate789xX and, although they are not official skins, they are very well produced and detailed. The variety of characters is very wide, ranging from Mando (protagonist of the series played by Pedro Pascal) and his companion Baby Yoda to the iconic Boba Fett and Ahsoka Tano.

What is your favorite crossover skin produced by the artist XxHimate789xX? Which one would you use to eliminate the ship’s crew? Comment in the comments section below!



