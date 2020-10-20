Among Us: the amazing request of a female politician. Released in June 2018, Among Us saw its popularity explode in the fall. A title that convinces streamers but also political figures.

Mimicking the mechanics of the Loup-Garou de Thiercelieux, Among Us brings players together on a spaceship. Impostors have slipped into the crew and must kill the other members. Each time a body is discovered, a voting phase takes place to identify the murderous potential.

AMONG US IN POLITICS

A concept that also appeals to political figures like Alexandra Ocasio-Cortez. After setting up her Twitch channel, the Democratic representative for New York’s 14th district asked Twitter: ” People to play Among Us on Twitch with me to increase the number of voters? (I never played but it worked looks super fun) “. As a reminder, the campaign she is leading does not directly concern the presidential election but the post of representative to the American Congress.

This is not the first time that politicians have taken to Twitch. Donald Trump and Jean-Luc Mélenchon also have a channel on the Amazon network, but mainly use it as a broadcast medium for their meetings. No Among Us planned for the latter, but the Journal readily imagines Franco-French variants, with Jean Castex for example. An effective method to boost votes?



