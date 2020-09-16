Among Us! spikes in downloads in September

The Innersloth title, which already has a sequel underway, has managed to surpass 85 million downloads on mobile phones.

Suddenly and making a lot of noise. This is how Among Us! It has become one of the most successful video games of the year, and that has been on the market since 2018. The title developed by Innersloth has managed to raise 86.6 million downloads on mobile devices, according to figures from Sensor Tower. Between August and September, this indie video game has experienced a boom in installations, something that is reflected in the growing fame that the product has acquired.

In August 2020, the download ratio increased by 661% compared to the same period in 2019, reaching 18.4 million. From September 1 to September 14 of this year, the facilities have increased by 127%, so they have reached 42 million despite the fact that the other half of the month has not yet been accounted for. Thus, in the 45 days that comprise this successful launch, 70% of all installations have been registered since its inception.

The United States accounts for the largest number of downloads, with 20.5 million (23.7% of the total, while Brazil is in number 2 (16.6 million downloads, 19.2%). Mexico is followed with 6.8 million installations (about 8%). Google Play has generated 60.4 million installations, which translates into 69.8% as a percentage, while the App Store drops to 26 million, 30.2 %.



