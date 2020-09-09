Among Us! Smash Players and Spectators

The video game of the moment bursts in without warning and ranks as one of the most played and watched titles this September. Who saw it coming?

Among Us !, a small independent game with online multiplayer mode published in 2018 for PC, iOS and Android has been, in the middle of September, one of the surprises of how little summer is left in the video game sector. If Animal Crossing: New Horizons or Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout have sealed their name as what we will remember in this middle of the year 2020, we must add another contender, which in recent days has become against the odds in one of the most popular video games seen, played and wanted.

Among Us !, one of the most played titles on Steam, iOS and Android

Among Us !, developed by Innersloth, is sweeping wherever it happens. On Steam, according to the Steam Charts database, it ranks as the fourth game with the highest number of concurrent players in the last thirty days; With the exception that its incline curve is the steepest: just a few weeks ago, it barely had a tour of Valve’s computer games portal. We are talking about 137,550 players on average with a peak of 185,640 users. In fact, this past weekend it registered 1.5 million simultaneous users worldwide. An outrage, to understand each other.



