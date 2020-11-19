Among Us reveals new map teaser on its official Twitter

Among Us was one of the most talked about games of the year, getting to tweak two nominations at The Game Awards 2020. Taking advantage of the good moment, developer Innersloth released today a first teaser of the new game map. Check out:

🚀 Welcome to the official Among Us Twitter 🚀 Get all the news, peeks, and fun shenanigans here and become a part of the crew. Here's a special look at the NEW Among Us map! (For your eyes only!!) (Don't show the impostors!!) pic.twitter.com/FrCkK7ZcnI — Among Us (@AmongUsGame) November 18, 2020

“Welcome to the official Twitter of Among Us! Get all the fun news and confusion here to become part of the crew. Here’s a special look at the new map of Among Us, just for your eyes! Don’t show the imposters!”

According to the producer, we will have even more information about the new map on December 10, exactly during the transmission of the TGA, where he was nominated for the best multiplayer and best mobile game. Are you looking forward to checking the map? Enjoy playing online with your friends? Comment below!



