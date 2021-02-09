Among Us reveals more details about its new ma

Leonard Manson
During the Game Awards 2020 we saw the first teaser of the new fever map Among Us, and today developer Innersloth has finally brought us more information about it on his official Twitter profile:

Now we know that the map will be completely free and will arrive in the game at the beginning of 2021 with the right to new tasks, stairs, and the possibility to choose at which point on the map you prefer to start!

Although the launch date is still uncertain, the commitment to the “early 2021” window probably indicates that its arrival should not be long after February or March.

