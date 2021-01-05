Among Us: reimagines characters in Super Smash Bros.

The artist Onyx shared in his social networks, a fun reimagination of Among Us, transforming the popular multiplayer title into a crossover with Nintendo’s Super Smash Bros..

In the images published by the Twitter user, it is possible to observe that the crew members now have special combat skills just like in fighting games, and bring numerous references to the maps, tasks and actions of Among Us for the complex commands of Super Smash Bros., but in a much simpler way, almost like a tutorial. Check the result below.

To counteract threats and prevent them from being captured, Among Us impostors can now perform combos in the air and on the ground, use scenery elements such as vents, fuel, sparks and keys (with skins!), And trigger dash mechanics to eliminate sneak the competitors while manipulating the ship and the game participants.

Okay, everything is just a creative job imagining a crossover between the popular games, but it would be no surprise if Nintendo put the InnerSloth astronauts on the floating maps of Super Smash Bros., as it happened with countless other characters.

Did you enjoy the arts of Among Us? Be sure to put your opinion in the comments.



