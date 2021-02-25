Among Us receives mod with GlaDOS voice

Whoever played Portal must certainly remember GlaDOS, with whom there was an interaction throughout the entire adventure. The voice that guided adventurers is certainly in the memory of many, and thanks to the work of a modifier it is present within the universe of Among Us.

Seen for the first time by many Reddit users, the work of the modifier known as AltSk0P allows Valve’s game intelligence to interact with other players and even lie. Check out some of the work below:

Even though the result of the work is already very desirable, the creator admits that he still needs to make some more adjustments to make the project look the way he imagined.

Did you like this addition in Among Us? Leave your opinion in the space below for comments.