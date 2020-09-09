Among US !: price and how to download on PC (Steam)

We tell you how to get Among Us on PC (Steam), the price it has and the additional accessories such as skins or pets that we can acquire by paying.

There is no doubt that the title of the moment is Amoung Us! It has just reached 1.5 million simultaneous players and the networks are full of memes and references to the work of InnerSloth. Despite its apparent simplicity, it has allowed thousands of players to let their imaginations fly and bring out their impostor skills in case they have to do so and must fool the rest. Therefore, below we detail how to get it on PC, along with the price of both the base game and the additional accessories that we can get to be the most elegant crew members. We also remember that in other articles we have explained how to download it for free on iOS and Android mobile devices and the operation of the crossplay system between platforms that the title has.

How to download Amoung Us on PC: price and add-ons

To begin, we must go to its official Steam page

After that, we must verify that it is the original game (since there are several free imitations) and select the option “Add to cart”.

We go to the purchase page and pay the € 3.99 so that it becomes part of our Library and we can access it whenever we want.

And it would be, without much mystery, we have it in our collection.



