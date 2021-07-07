Among Us presents three physical editions loaded with extras for PS4, PS5, Xbox

Among Us: InnerSloth presents with Maximum Games the different versions in physical format for its video game consoles: this 2021 from 29.99 euros. Among Us will have its own editions in physical format this same 2021 for the current consoles. This has been announced by InnerSloth, creators of the successful multiplayer game, together with Maximum Games, presenting up to three different editions loaded with extras from 29.99 euros and that will reach stores later this year, on a specific date yet to be confirmed. In total, players who want to get Among Us in physical edition will be able to choose between the so-called Crewman Edition, Imposter Edition and Expelled Edition for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series and Nintendo Switch.

End of 2021 starting at 29.99 euros

Although not long ago a physical edition for PC was announced with a download code along with Limited Run Games, this time the game will be included on disk or card in the case of Switch with all the DLC that have appeared so far included. . Let’s see what each edition of Among Us contains according to price and extras.

Crewman Edition

With a price of 29.99 euros, it includes:

Play with all DLC

Exclusive content to be determined by the distributor

3D lenticular box

Imposter syndrome sticker designed by Alyssa Herman

1 of 12 special holographic access cards designed by Hannako Lambert

Map poster designed by Cannon Kissane

Codes to redeem six wallpapers for both PC and mobile devices designed by Amy Liu

Imposter Edition

With a price of 49.99 euros, it includes all of the above and adds:

Crewman vs. Imposter Tape Designed by Hannako Lambert

Purple crewman plush designed by Hannako Lambert

Rotating pin designed by Cynthia Her

Impostor Edition Limited Box