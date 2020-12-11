Among Us presenta su nuevo mapa, The Airship

The popular InnerSloth video game is shown in style at The Game Awards 2020, where it has presented this particular scenario with news.

The promise is due: we have here the first official look at the new map of Among Us, The Airship (The Aircraft). The Game Awards 2020 awards gala has been the showcase chosen by InnerSloth to present this new setting for the popular multiplayer video game for PC and iOS and Android mobile devices.

With a launch scheduled for “early 2021”, all users will be able to immerse themselves in this new scenario, which takes place in a kind of red plane full of nooks, secrets and new ways of moving and hiding from others. The video, which you can see at the beginning of this news, presents the first details of The Airship.

So far, the only thing we had seen is the cockpit of this flying vehicle, the aircraft, a main cabin as an engine room with a huge transparent glass that allowed us to see the sky outside. We had no idea of ​​the size of it, only that it will present new options and strategies to move around while we play games.

Among Us is one of the biggest phenomena of 2020

Among Us has been one of the big names at The Game Awards 2020 gala. Its two nominations – Best Mobile Game and Best Multiplayer – placed this small title published in 2018 as one of the main surprises not only on the list of nominees , but of the year 2020.

We are talking about one of the most viral and media phenomena of recent times, with enormous support on streaming platforms such as Twitch as well as its sales, where it seems willing to continue catapulting itself to the top both in the Apple App Store and in Google Play and on Steam.

The game was recently updated to fix some bugs and add minor improvements. Available for PC for 3.99 euros and on iOS and Android terminals as free to play, Among Us remains the most popular multiplayer alternative of the moment. Soon it will be possible to play in other languages, including Spanish.

To learn more about the The Game Awards gala, including all the winners, announcements and surprises, you can check this link.



