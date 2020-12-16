Among Us on Nintendo Switch: how to download

The InnerSloth phenomenon is now available on the Nintendo Switch eShop and it does so with cross-play with PC and mobile devices. This is what it looks like on Switch.

Among Us is available now on Nintendo Switch. Just a few hours ago we did not even know of its existence in the hybrid console of the Japanese firm, but its announcement at the Nintendo Indie World Showcase on December 15 had as its main protagonist the phenomenon of InnerSloth, recently awarded two awards in The Game Awards. We review the basic information of its availability in the eShop.

Among Us on Nintendo Switch: crossover play, price, download weight and how to download

Before discovering who of your friends is the impostor in Among Us, we must know that the version already available on Nintendo Switch is cross-play, it allows cross-play with both mobile devices and PC, so we can play games with other users regardless of the device they have. Of course, it is necessary to have an active account on Nintendo Switch Online to be able to play online.

The price of Among Us on Nintendo Switch through the eShop is 4.29 euros and can be downloaded in two ways: either by buying it directly from the console’s digital store (from the eShop, orange menu icon) or Through this direct link to the eShop in the browser, where we must log in with the same account that we have linked to our Nintendo Switch or Nintendo Switch Lite. The download size is 421 MB.

Among Us is currently only available in English, but more languages ​​will be added soon. Among other confirmed features, InnerSloth has made it possible for this version of the game to be compatible with the Nintendo Switch Pro Controller, the game on television and the game in portable mode, always respecting that all games are between 1 to 10 players; up to 4 players at the same time in local multiplayer mode.

Finally, it should be noted that it is compatible with the data saving service in the cloud, which guarantees that if we are members of Nintendo Switch Online, we can back up our progress and recover it on another Nintendo Switch console.



