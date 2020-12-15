Among Us Now Available for Nintendo Switch; price

The big multiplayer hit of the year comes to Nintendo Switch with the possibility of crossplay play. Among the announcements of the Nintendo Indie World, where new games have been announced for Switch such as the two Spelunky, the big surprise has occurred at the end, with the announcement of the imminent arrival of Among Us to the Nintendo hybrid.

The game is now available in the eshop at a price of € 4.29 with game options for 4 to 10 players, local and online multiplayer as long as you have a subscription account to the Nintendo online service.

One of the sensations of 2020

It remains to be seen the solution that has been implemented to bring that experience to the Nintendo console. Do not forget that much of the charm of Among Us is in the emergency meetings, when players have to talk to each other to convince others that someone is the imposter, or to defend themselves against those accusations.

Innerslotyh, the very modest study that Among Us launched in 2018, has been one of the great stories of this 2020. Its game, minority and practically unknown but with a sequel underway, became a viral phenomenon in 2020 that surprised their own authors. His success in streaming is due to the attractiveness of watching others’ games to participate in the tension of betrayals and mind games that the participants play while trying to unmask those who are sabotaging his mission before he destroys them all.

This will be the first time that Among Us has arrived on console. It is currently on PC in a paid version for € 4 on Steam, and in a free version with ads on Android (which can be emulated for free on PC as well) and on IOS. At the Game Awards gala we could also see its first major update after discarding the idea of ​​the sequel they were developing: a new map based on a large plane, a new setting for the intrigues of this title that has conquered the hearts of millions of players in recent months.



