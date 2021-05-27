Among Us, New Free Game On The Epic Games Store

Among Us: Epic Games Store announces its new free game as part of the weekly rotation: Among Us. We tell you how to download it on PC. Among Us is the new free game available on the Epic Games Store. Like every week, the giant behind Fortnite selects a title so that all users can redeem it at no additional cost through its store on PC. The successor to NBA 2K21 is nothing less than the success of Innersloth.

Among Us, new free game on the Epic Games Store: dates to redeem it

Hurry: the promotion will be available until June 3 at 5:00 PM PST. Once you redeem it, it will remain linked to your digital library forever. We must also emphasize that the title offered is the full version, that is, you will be able to join your friends or strangers in this quest to catch the impostor. During the month of April, it received its new map, Airship, which was a boost in metrics against the initial wave of popularity.

Then we leave you with the link that will take you to the download of Among Us in the Epic Games store. In the event that you do not have an account registered, under this paragraph you will find the steps to follow to create it easily and simply.

How to download Among Us for free on PC

To download Among Us you need an account on the Epic Games Store.

If you don’t have one, you can sign up for free here.

Fill in the different fields (name, surname, username, email address and password) and choose if you want to receive commercial information.

Accept the terms of service and follow the steps to activate your account.

Activate the two-step verification process.

Once you have access, enter the link above in this news and redeem your copy of Among Us.

If you don’t have the PC client, download it at this link.

You will now have access to your library of games.