Among Us is now available on Xbox Game Pass for PC

Microsoft welcomes one of this year’s multiplayer sensations to its on-demand service for PC and announces its arrival on Xbox next year.

Among Us, one of the multiplayer sensations of this 2020, is now available on Xbox Game Pass for PC; But the surprises do not end there, since Xbox has confirmed that the popular online game Innersloth will also arrive on Xbox consoles in 2021, also available on Xbox Game Pass for Xbox One and Xbox Series X and Series S from day one.

Among Us also on Xbox consoles in 2021

Thus, starting today, subscribers to Xbox Games Pass in its PC version can now download Among Us as part of the available catalog included in the service and finally enjoy one of the most viral titles of the year in terms of online multiplayer experiences . “A local and online party game for 4-10 players where teamwork and betrayal are essential. And all this, in space! ”, We can read in its official description.

But the surprises don’t end here; And it is that after a few minutes of the announcement by the official Xbox Game Pass account for PC, the official Xbox account has picked up the witness on Twitter to announce that Among Us will also make the leap to Xbox consoles in 2021 on a date still To be specified, being in turn available on Xbox Game Pass consoles from day one.

Recently, Microsoft anticipated the arrival of games such as Control, Haven, Rage 2, Doom Eternal, Dragon Quest XI S, Call of the Sea, Assetto Corsa, GreedFall, Yooka-Laylee, to Xbox Game Pass this December. and the Impossible Lair, Unto The End ,, Starbound, The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim and many more in one of the highest entry months in the service’s history.



