Among Us Increases The Maximum Number Of Players To 15

Among Us, the player capacity of their lobbies increases from 10 to 15. New lobbies with 15 players will be available with the update to be released on June 15. This date is also the third birthday of Among Us.

The update brings new color options for teammates, mobile game controller support, and the ability to honk on the Airship map.

The new colors added to the game are listed as follows: Bronze, coral, banana yellow, rose pink, gray and maroon.

The update will be released on all platforms where Among Us is currently playable. These platforms are PC, iOS, Android and Nintendo Switch. Preparations are underway for the PlayStation and Xbox versions of the game. These versions are expected to meet the players before the end of the year.

Developer Innersloth also gave some information about the new Among Us updates. Updates will include a hide-and-seek mode, new viewfinder designs, and a fifth map. It is not yet known when these innovations will meet the players.

By
Daniel Kucher
-
0

