Among Us !: how to play and download for free on PC

We tell you how to legally emulate the free version for mobile devices of Among Us on PC and Mac to enjoy the game at no cost.

Whether or not you have played Among Us !, it is practically impossible that you have not heard of the current game. The simple title of InnerSloth is on the lips of all these days and is available for free for iOS and Android mobile devices, while for PC it costs about € 3.99 through Steam. Even so, there is a legal way to play it both on PC and Mac without going through the box, so below we explain it step by step and provide the necessary links so that there is no possible loss. and download free on PC and Mac

How to play and download free Among Us! on PC and Mac

Download the app from the official InnerSloth website

Download the BlueStacks emulator on PC or Mac

We start the emulator and open the downloaded file that contains the Among Us! App.

In such a simple way and if we do not find any unexpected setback, we can now run. Among Us and enjoy the games we want alone or with our friends.

This emulator is used for other titles, but we recommend that they always be official applications offered by the development company itself in order to avoid derived problems. On the other hand, there are other similar emulators such as the one called GameLoop, which allows us to enjoy titles such as Call of Duty Mobile through PC (Windows 10) completely free of charge.



