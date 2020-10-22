Among Us – How to Get the Jason Voorhees Mask

Halloween is coming and who wouldn’t want to play Among Us as an imposter and kill crewmen while wearing Jason Voorhees’ mask on the character? Well, let’s face it, that would be really cool. Well, know that there is a way to unlock this mask in the game, and here in this post we will teach you this process!

First of all, know that by carrying out the process that we are going to teach you here you will not only unlock Jason Voorhees’ mask but also unlock all Halloween items! So, get ready to dress according to the upcoming Halloween!

How to get Jason Vorhees’ mask on Among Us

The first thing you should do is change the date and time on your PC or cell phone. To do this on the PC, right click on this data on the right side of the taskbar and click on Adjust date / time.

When you reach these settings, make sure that the Set time automatically option is disabled.

After that, under Set the date and time manually, click Change. Then, set the date to October 30, 2019 and the time to 23:59. Now, wait a minute for the arrival of the 31st.

On mobile, the process is a little different. First, go to your phone’s Date and Time settings and change the date to sometime around Halloween this year (October 31, 2020). Then, disable your Wi-Fi and open Among Us. Then, turn on your Wi-Fi again and create a game.

Below you can see a video showing how the process is done on an iOS phone:



