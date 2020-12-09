Among us: how to get the exclusive Glitch pet for free

Until December 18 we can get hold of the special Glitch pet in Among Us for free, both on PC, iOS and Android.

Among Us continues to be a success and from Innersloth they are clear that their main mission is to keep the community of players active and their work updated. Therefore, at The Game Awards 2020 gala we will be able to see what the new Among Us map looks like, as well as other surprises that have not yet been revealed. Even so, this time we will focus on telling you how you can get the exclusive Glitch pet for free to expand your collection.

How to get the Glitch pet for free in Among Us

Date and time: from December 4 to December 18

To begin with, it should be noted that this is a special event organized by Twitch Rivals, so, as you can guess, we will have to access Twitch with our account and watch some of the live broadcasts in order to get the mascot for our Among Us account. This is the complete process that you must follow, step by step:

Go to one of the Twitch Rivals live shows with Among Us through this link: https://www.twitch.tv/twitchrivals

Click the “Claim” button in the Chat panel or in the Drops Inventory (http://twitch.tv/inventory) once you have watched the live long enough (approximately 30 min).

Link your Among Us and Twitch accounts

To do so, open the game and select the Gear> Data

Once in that panel, select the Twitch icon in the lower right corner of the screen

Log in with your Twitch account, click “Authorize” and allow Twitch to open Among Us

If we do all this we should already have the Glitch pet available in our Innersloth game account to accompany us in our role as assassins or innocent crew members.



