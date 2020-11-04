Among Us gets an update: anonymous voting

The title of InnerSloth receives news through an update and reveals its objectives for the future, which includes a new map.

Among Us has received a minor update that corrects and adds elements to the video game The InnerSloth studio, in charge of the phenomenon, have published a statement on the official Steam website to discuss those changes implemented as well as the game’s roadmap for the immediate future , of which a new map is expected.

Among Us wants to kill cheaters

First, the studio continues to work on taking down cheaters in Among Us. For this reason, the anti-cheat system (anti-cheat) continues with new features to identify cheats; although they recognize that “some tricks still work and now there are also some bugs”. They are working on solving it, so they warn that in the next few dates we will have some periods of inactive servers for all the corrections to be applied.

“Rest assured for those threats seen in the game, they are false and the data on your devices is safe. If you see a hacker, ban him or look for another room, “they warn, after it was said that users’ private data had been compromised. These are the highlights of the Among Us update.

Anonymous voting option is added: now all votes will appear gray

New modes added to the taskbar

New symbols added for the task of fixing cables

New cosmetics added for the meeting room

Looking ahead, Among Us will include a new map. They are currently working on it and it is themed with Henry Stickmin motifs. “This map aims to be bigger than Polus”, they say, a map with many new features and tasks; it will come totally free to users. They will also add more features for people with color blindness and fix some bugs in multilingual translations.

Among Us already has more than 100 million players. We explain how to download Among Us for free for iOS and Android here; on PC it is free to play with advertising through BlueStacks; the purchase of the complete set is 3.99 euros.



