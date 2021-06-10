Among Us Gets A Big Update: Hideout Mode And New Map 5

Among Us: The game is shown at the Summer Game Fest 2021 prior to E3 2021. We know the first details of the tuning of the InnerSloth game in 2021 Among Us has been one of the great protagonists of the Summer Game Fest 2021 prior to E3 2021. Geoff Keighley’s Kickoff Live conference has been the setting chosen by the InnerSloth phenomenon to confirm that it has an update underway that will include a Hide & Seek (Hideout mode) as well as a new map, Map 5.

According to the first confirmed details, Among Us will incorporate new roles, new colors, cosmetics and achievements. The new map, the fifth, is in development. Soon we will know more details about this boost for the title, one of the most notorious of 2020.

Among Us is available on mobile devices and on Nintendo Switch consoles, Epic Games Store and Xbox Game Pass for PC; It will also soon arrive on the Xbox Store for console and will be integrated into the Xbox Game Pass title library for Xbox One and Xbox Series X | S.

E3 2021: key dates and conferences confirmed

E3 2021 starts this June 12. From this Saturday until next Tuesday, June 15, the fair will celebrate the first digital edition in its history, full of support from the large companies in the sector. Ubisoft Forward will be the first big date of the event this Saturday at 9:00 p.m. (CEST), although that same day Devolver Digital and Gearbox also await us. On Sunday there will be several highlights, starting with the Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase at 7:00 p.m. and Square Enix Presents at 9:15 p.m. Those who want more, this June 13 we will say goodbye to the week with Warner Bros. Games and PC Gaming Show.

Next week we start on June 14, Monday, with Capcom and Take-Two Interactive, who also have things to show us. Finally, on Tuesday it will be Bandai Namco and Nintendo who delight us with their respective coverage. From Nintendo Direct we have concrete data: June 15 at 6:00 p.m. (CEST) with forty minutes of broadcast followed by three hours of Nintendo TreeHouse: Live. Will it be time to get a closer look at the sequel to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild? Everything indicates that this will be the case.

We invite you to follow in MeriStation all the coverage that we are going to make of this E3 2021 both on our YouTube channel and on the website.