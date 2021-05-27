Among Us: Game is Free for PC at The Epic Store Until June 3!

Among Us: The Epic Store revealed, on Thursday (27), that the free game of the week is nothing less than the success Among Us. The title can be redeemed here on the PC until June 3, at noon (time from Brasilia).

Just like all other games given by the store, whoever purchases the game will stay with it forever in the service library. Last week, NBA 2K21 was free for everyone.

Despite being released in 2018 by InnerSloth, Among Us exploded with success last year. The context of the pandemic meant that friends and family took the opportunity to play together online, and broadcasts from major content producers also contributed to popularization.

The title puts up to 10 players in a room to perform tasks and find out who is the impostor who is sabotaging everyone. Impostors win if they manage to kill everyone without being discovered, while the crew is a winner if they find enemies in time.

Currently, the game is multiplatform and can be played between people on the computer and iOS and Android phones. In March, InnerSloth released a major update that included a new scenario and soon it will also be released for PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X / S.

So, what did you think of the free Epic Ga game