Among Us: from video game to dating site

Among Us is one of the most popular games of the moment, available on both PC and phone. For iPhone and Android the application is free, while for computers it is available at a cost of 3.99 euros. In Among Us you can play with friends who are in the same room or with other people online. Once the game has started, the players will have to figure out which of them is an impostor (who therefore has the mission to kill all the others). The game also provides a chat to discuss with other players and understand who the intruder may be.

Among Us: a different use of chat

After playing a few games, it happens more and more frequently to find messages from people looking for friends in the public chat. It is usually teenagers who use the game as a dating site, as the dedicated apps may not be suitable for their age. With the lockdown due to the health emergency, the dating sites have seen a large increase in registrations. In fact, if you can’t go out, the only way to get to know someone is through online platforms.

If one of the purposes on Among Us is lying, will it be wise to look for a soul mate right there? You don’t have to register in the game, you don’t need to enter your name or age. So what we read in chat could be the truth or it could be an impostor. In general, the chat is only used to exchange mobile numbers or Instagram accounts on which conversations will continue.

It seems that the idea of ​​using the video game as a dating site started from a video uploaded to TikTok of a user who flirted with other players. This has started the trend of uploading similar videos and therefore of using the chat for this purpose. Using Among Us as a dating site is very dangerous, in fact, playing in complete anonymity, anyone can pretend. Especially for minors, who may underestimate this and not realize that the internet is not a safe place.



