Among Us: fan creates version of the game in virtual reality

The modder Jar, known on social networks for recreating maps and other games on the VR platform, totally reimagined the gameplay of Among Us and developed a 100% functional version for virtual reality devices, bringing all the basic mechanics of the game to a more perspective immersive.

Thanks to the potential that Among Us has, it was possible to transport the concepts of asymmetric multiplayer to VR devices through the VRChat system, which allows the creation of avatars through a social ecosystem of the platform. With full support for Oculus Quest or HTC Vive headsets, the new version is a complete enhancement to the base game and is available free of charge to all players who purchased the game via Steam.

In the virtual reality version, all the main mechanics of the InnerSloth title are present, such as the accomplishment of tasks, exploration of the base, transition between rooms (for the imposter), conferences, murder of characters, sabotage of operations, and much more. In addition, according to the creator, it is possible to run the mod without using VR glasses, but the experience will not be as immersive as using the device.

Among Us is available for PC and mobile devices.




