Among Us Dates Its Big Update; Main Novelties

Among Us: The InnerSloth title will allow you to play with up to 15 players at the same time. The game will also be released on Xbox and Xbox Game Pass consoles this year 2021.InnerSloth has confirmed during the Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase held at E3 2021 that Among Us will be updated this Tuesday, June 15 with one of its biggest extensions to date. The most notable, the possibility of playing with up to 15 people in the same game; But that is not all. Taking advantage of its presence at the Microsoft conference, the small company responsible for the work also anticipates that the title is still planned for 2021 on Xbox One and Xbox Series X | S consoles after passing through Xbox Game Pass for PC.

Among all the news and additions of Among Us in this new update we find new colors and new death screens. In addition, the new map (Map 5), the fifth, which is currently under development, will be coming soon. It will be during 2021 when he receives new roles, cosmetics and achievements, as well as the Hide and Seek mode.

Among Us is currently available for purchase on mobile devices and on Nintendo Switch consoles, Epic Games Store and Xbox Game Pass for PC; this same year 2021 it will reach the Xbox Store for Xbox One and Xbox Series X | S and will be integrated into the Xbox Game Pass title library for consoles.

✨ JUNE 15: 15 PLAYER LOBBIES ✨ SURPRISE! one of our updates is coming SUPER soon, featuring:

– 15 players

– the new colors & kill screen menu

– mobile controller support

AND the game will be coming to Xbox consoles this year 💚 #XboxBethesda

