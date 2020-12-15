Among Us arrives today on Nintendo Switch

During Indie World, Nintendo’s indie game event, it was revealed that Among Us is coming to the Nintendo Switch today (December 15th), becoming one of the highlights of the presentation. The game costs US $ 5 in the American eShop and R $ 18.50 in the Brazilian store.

The game was the last to be revealed at the presentation and took fans by surprise. For those unfamiliar with the title, this is a multiplayer game of 2018 that exploded in popularity at the end of 2019, putting several players to try to survive in space and perform tasks while one or more players are imposters who must sabotage the operation. At The Game Awards, the game received the award for Best Mobile Game and Best Multiplayer.

Among Us is now available for Android and iOS for free, on the PC with a paid version and recently arrived on the Xbox Game Pass on PC. Now, the game has arrived on the Switch and can now be downloaded from the eShop.



