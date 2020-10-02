Among us and the Star Wars crossover producing Order 66

Animator Nicholas Damiani released a new video from Among Us on his YouTube channel, this time depicting the iconic Star Wars Order 66 event during the Clone War. Putting the armies of imposters of the Republic to exterminate several Jedi, the artist adapted a narrative with the mechanics of the popular multiplayer game, and the result was incredible.

In the video, the clones of the Great Army of the Republic carry out a series of orders from Emperor Palpatine, sneakily exterminating countless Jedi who take the front line. The events feature big names like Ki-Adi-Mundi, Plo Koon and Obi-Wan Kenobi being assassinated during expeditions, exactly as it happens in the game.

