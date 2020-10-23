Among Us: all tasks and how to complete them

We tell you how you can pass all the Among Us tests (PC, iOS and Android), in each of the three available maps: The Skeld, Mira HQ and Polus.

In Among Us one of the most important things (besides knowing how to lie) is knowing the method to complete all the tasks, especially if we are surviving crew members. This is very important, since completing them quickly will help us to defeat the impostor without having to reveal their identity. In order to know how to overcome all these tasks (they are easy, don’t worry) on each of the maps, below we will detail what they are and we offer you some simple tips.

How to complete all Among Us tasks

Fix wiring

Maps: all

How to complete it: join the cables from one side to the other with the same color / symbol

Start reactor

Maps: in all

How to complete it: press the buttons in the order indicated on the panel on the left

Assemble Artifact

Maps: Mira HQ

How to complete it: order and assemble the parts properly

Align the motor outlet

Maps: Skeld

How to complete it: move the lever until the switches turn green.

Align Telescope

Maps: Polus

How to complete it: point the telescope at the object indicated in the circle.

Open water way

Maps: Polus

How to complete it: turn the levers in the direction indicated so that the water flows.

Check the surveillance cameras

Maps: all

How to complete it: go to the surveillance room to observe through the cameras



