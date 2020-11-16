Among Us: Again is the best-selling game on Steam

The popular Among Us, followed by Phasmophobia, Football Manager 2021, Cyberpunk 2077, and Destiny 2 Beyond Light, make up the top 5. What are the others?

The video game of the moment is called Among Us. This title, which has existed since 2018, dethroned Fall Guys last weekend and adds more and more fans around the world, adding millions of downloads and reproductions on Twitch. Now it returned to the top of the most downloaded.

According to the information presented in the Best Selling in the World of Steam, Among Us is positioned as the best-selling game in recent days. We remind you that Valve organizes this list according to the amount of income generated and Among Us is the game that costs the least in the Top 10. For this reason we can assume that it is the game that shipped the most copies in the last week.

Now, it is important to note that this week was a good one for premieres. What happens is that Football Manager 2021 and Destiny 2: Beyond Light also got a place among the best sellers. It is also striking that many people pre-ordered Cyberpunk 2077 this week.

We leave you the list of the best-selling products below:

Among us

Phasmophobia

Football Manager 2021

Cyberpunk 2077

Destiny 2 Beyond Light

Age of Empires II: Definitive Edition

Need for Speed ​​HEat

Destiny 2: Beyond Light Deluxe Edition

No Man’s Sky

Hades

How to download Among Us

Among Us is free for Android and iOS cell phones, with some subsequent micro-payments. However, to download it on PC, via Steam, its value is $ 67.99.

There is a legal alternative to downloading the game on the computer. The first step is to get an Android emulator, which you can Google (there are many alternatives).

Once the emulator is installed on the computer, what you have to do is simply enter the Play Store with a Google account and download Among Us.

It is worth clarifying that the version for mobile devices is not as complete as the computer version. In fact, not all hats are available.



