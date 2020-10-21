Among Us !: 400,000+ viewers on stream

The congresswoman has used the popular InnerSloth video game to encourage voting in the United States. Joe Biden and Donald Trump play the White House in the presidential elections on November 3, a vote that will take place in an unknown and unprecedented scenario, that of the coronavirus pandemic (COVID-19).

Voting by mail has already started to work in some states, but the debate over participation continues in the United States. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, a congresswoman after winning the elections in the 14th congressional district of New York, has used a curious strategy to support the I Will Vote campaign: participate in a stream of Among Us !, where she has managed to gather more than 400,000 viewers .

The deputy has joined forces with streamers Pokimane and HasanAbi, although she has encountered an unexpected problem: she did not have the equipment to make it possible. Faced with this situation, Ocasio-Cortez has gone down to the store to get all the material. The initiative, at least in terms of impact, has been a success.

Why Among Us?

The choice of this video game was no accident. In addition to the popularity of Among Us! among the players, the votes are very present in the gameplay. While the crew members try to make their trip safe, there is an impostor who tries to sabotage the operation by murdering everyone who gets in her way. Of course, without being discovered. The moments when voting is used to try to identify that saboteur in order to banish him from the ship.

The two candidates for the presidency will participate in a televised debate on November 22, which will be face-to-face, since Trump refused to do so online shortly after catching the coronavirus.

Among Us! It is available as free-to-play on iOS and Android mobile devices, while on PC it can be purchased through Steam, at a price of 3.99 euros.



