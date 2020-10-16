Among Us: 4 billion video views in September

The InnerSloth video game becomes a media phenomenon, a global trend with records within the reach of very few current video games.

Among Us has become one of the biggest phenomena in the video game industry in 2020. The title of InnerSloth is not only one of the most played titles on computer and iOS and Android mobile devices, but it is also one of the most demanded on portals such as YouTube, whose videos reached 4,000 million views in September.

A new YouTube report (via GamesIndustry) called YouTube’s Culture & Trends captures the trends of content creators during the month of September and, unsurprisingly, Among Us has had a huge role. In addition, the incidence of great creators like PewDiePie (with 107 million followers) with videos has allowed the snowball effect to occur, a feedback that has generated superlative exposure of the title for millions of YouTube users on their screens.

The growth of Among Us and channels dedicated to gambling

In addition, they give as an example channels that, before the emergence of Among Us, had 100,000 subscribers and, over the weeks, examples such as Hornstromp Games have experienced a 600% growth to more than 600,000 subscribers. The call effect.

According to the report, the United States is the country that has most consumed content from Among Us on YouTube. We are talking about 18.7% of the total of 4,000 million views. Mexico is the second country with the most passion, while the third is South Korea with 6.4%. Next are Indonesia and Brazil, with 5.5% each; finally, the also Spanish-speaking Argentina, with 4.9%. For context, Twitch posted 30 million hours of content about Among Us between July and August.

Along with Animal Crossing: New Horizons and Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout, analysts agree that these are the three video games that have most benefited from the media consequences of the pandemic, whose need to confine the population has had a positive impact on social video games, suitable for All public.

The future of Among Us does not go through a sequel, however, but rather to enrich the gaming experience of the current title, which has more than 100 million downloads. In this article we explain how to play and



