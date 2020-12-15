Among Us: 2020 fever is now on Nintendo Switch

This is a release that makes so much sense that it makes us ask ourselves how it hasn’t happened before.

Today (15) Nintendo promoted its most recent digital event aimed at promoting new indie games for the Switch, and with it came the announcement of availability of Among Us, from Inner Sloth Devs for the hybrid.

Now, players have the possibility to play the title involved in a constant suspense aiming to discover who is the traitor in the practical device of Nintendo. This can be a good option for those who do not want to spend the battery of the smartphone, and at the same time is not so sympathetic to the idea of ​​playing something more casual on the computer or consoles exclusively on the table.

Prep the airlock and join your crewmates in a multiplayer game of teamwork and betrayal !! # AmongUsGame by @InnerslothDevs is available today on #NintendoSwitch! #IndieWorld pic.twitter.com/RTrsLS02tV – Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) December 15, 2020

It will be possible to play in local multiplayer and also online, since the game features crossplay with all platforms on which Among Us is already available.

Remember, the Switch is also officially marketed in the country since September, in retail chains such as Submarino, Americanas, Casas Bahia, and Amazon.



